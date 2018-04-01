BBNaija: Bambam unexpectedly evicted from show

Related News

Big Brother (Biggie) unexpectedly evicted Bambam from the reality TV show after the Legend Saturday night party.

Perennial host Ebuka Uchendu joined the housemates for their weekly Saturday night party.

Shortly after Ebuka enjoyed an evening of high life music with the housemates, he announced the arrival of an unexpected guest, Steve from Deloitte.

In an unusual turn of event, Steve handed over the envelope containing the name of the next housemate to leave the house.

Ebuka called Bambam as the housemate with the lowest percentage of votes.

Typically, Saturdays are reserved for the weekly party sponsored by Legend extra stout while evictions take place on Sundays, during the live eviction show.

However, in a typical fashion, Biggie twisted the routine of the show by evicting a housemate on Saturday.

This latest twist by Biggie followed the return of two ex housemates, who were given the opportunity last week to continue to vie for the grand prize of N45 million.

Bambam’s unexpected eviction shocked all the housemates especially a visibly distraught Teddy A whom she was intimately attached with in the Big Brother Naija house.