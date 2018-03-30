BBNaija: Adesua Etomi visits housemates

Related News

Popular Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, is the latest celebrity to visit the Big Brother Naija house in South Africa.

Adesua paid the housemates a surprise visit on Thursday.

Football stars, Joseph Yobo and Victor Ikpeba, visited the BBNaija house on Wednesday.

The thrilled housemates took Adesua on a tour of the house before settling down for a heart-to heart talk in the lounge.

She also told the housemates that Big Brother Naija is a huge platform and urged them take advantage of it.

The actress further talked about her acting career and what it takes to maintain her marriage and career.

During her visit, she shared motivating and encouraging words with the housemates, who in turn asked her questions about her journey, achievements and marriage.

When asked to share some of her greatest achievements, she listed her foray into acting, being married to Banky W and being able to sit with the housemates and have a conversation with them.