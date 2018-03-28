Popular blogger Linda Ikeji ‘engaged’

Linda Ikeji

Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji, is finally off the market as she got engaged to her ex-boyfriend on Wednesday.

Her sister, Sandra Ikeji broke the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

It has also been reported that Linda’s ex-boyfriend recently relocated to Nigeria where the lovebirds decided to rekindle their affair.

Also, Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu, took to Instagram to congratulate her.

She wrote; “Congratulations to our very own Linda Ikeji for ticking one of the important boxes every woman has piled up on her list; as she got engaged to her heartthrob!

“I can’t wait to fill my tummy up with the rice o, so don’t keep us waiting too long… We just can’t wait!!!NB:FAM I’m next”.

As one of Nigeria’s most eligible celebrities, the 37-year-old blogger had been under pressure from fans to get married in recent times.

