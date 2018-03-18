BBNAIJA: Anto evicted

Related News

Big Brother Naija Housemate, Anto, is the latest housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Nigeria house.

Following her eviction on Sunday night, Anto has become the 11th housemate to be shown the door.

A total of 8 housemates were up for possible eviction this week.

The housemates were Anto, Teddy A, Alex, Lolu, Cee-C, Tobi, Miracle and Bambam.

Previously, fellow housemates Leo and Ifu Ennada (Lifu), Bitto and Princess (Pritto), Deeone and Vandora (Vandee), Angel and Ahneeka(Gelah) were evicted from the show alongside Khloe and K-Brule (Ksquared), who were disqualified.

Speaking to Ebuka after her eviction, Anto said her aim was to win the Big Brother Naija prize money of N45 million.

She also said that the first person she had a crush on in the House was Tobi but “now they are friends”. She also noted that “Tobi needs to grow up because he is childish”.

Anto had earlier disclosed that she would build a house and start a business for her mother in the village with the prize money if she emerged winner.

She disclosed this while speaking with Nina during a task where housemates were told to recreate their diary session with Biggie, on Tuesday.

She said, “I will love to win the grand prize.

“On why I want to win? I would love to win for my mum. Should I emerge winner, the money will be used to build her a house and start a business in the village.

“This will make her return from the United States and settle down in Nigeria.”

Nigerian singer, Simi, performed her hit singles Owanbe during the live eviction show held in South Africa.

Meanwhile, in a rather interesting twist, Big Brother organisers have given viewers the opportunity to bring back two of the 11 evicted housemates to return to the house and play for the N45 million prize money.