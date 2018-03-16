Why napping after meal is bad for your health — Physician

Related News

Dr Zayad Ahmed, a family physician at the National Hospital, Abuja, has advised people to avoid lying down immediately after a meal as such practice could be responsible for common abdominal pains.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja that such practice could lead to indigestion and abdominal pains.

He explained that the body is made to digest food upright after meal and everything should be done to support such process.

“People should try to avoid anything that can trigger off stomach upset and abdominal pains,’’ he said.

Mr. Ahmed emphasised that the common experience of discomfort in the stomach and abdominal pain is either indigestion, gastric or wind, which is the breath of normal breathing and talking.

The medical expert also explained that eating too much at one go could also be a predisposing factor to abdominal pains, adding that one should eat moderately at all times.

He added that gas-generating foods like beans whether dried beans, soya beans, baked beans when consumed might also cause changes in digestion and could cause abdominal pain.

He also said people should avoid eating too much spicy and oily foods as they could cause diarrhoea or constipation that can lead to cramps in the stomach and cause abdominal pains.

The physician said stress also increases the production of gastric acid in the stomach that could lead to pains in the abdomen.

He advised people to exercise regularly and engage in relaxation activities to keep your stress in check and the body functional.

“But there are some abdominal pains that are severe and life threatening like gastro-intestinal diseases such as stomach ulcers, gallstones or cancer, it is important to go for a check-up.

“See the doctor immediately if you feel severe pain in your abdomen or you has serious abdominal discomfort for days.

“You should be able to describe what you are experiencing so it can easily be diagnosed and the right treatment given,” he said.

He however explained that the normal abdominal pains were less dangerous conditions that can be managed without the need for any major interventions.

(NAN)