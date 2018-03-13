“Double Wahala”: Leo, evicted BBNaija housemate names apartments after pal, Alex

Related News

Evicted BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Leo DaSilva, has named a set of apartments after Alex, his love interest in the BBNaija house.

Leo, who was strategically paired with Ifu-Ennada (the unit known as ‘Lifu’) was evicted on Sunday March 11, after recording the lowest votes of 10.90 per cent.

Leo and Ifu (Lifu) were up for possible eviction alongside Tobi and Alex (Tolex), Miracle and Anto (Mito), Lolu and Cee – C (Ceelo).

Leo, who is a real estate entrepreneur, took to his Instagram page @sirleobdasilva, to campaign for Alex, urging his followers to vote for her.

He wrote: “Alexandra apartments are now up for sale. Business continues as usual, thank you so much for the support.

“Naming this especially after my amazing friend Alex; coined the name before I met her but faith has its way.

“Really hope she gets the strength to go all the way. Don’t forget to vote to keep her in the house,” Leo wrote.

As pair, Leo and Ifu won the Roc Da Mat Challenge.

The pair won a VVIP trip to the One Africa Festival in London, N2.5 million each and one year supply of Pepsi.

Leo’s eviction threw Alex off balance, as she wailed hysterically, holding on to him till he left.

She spent the entire evening in tears, refusing to be consoled by the other housemates.

Alex’s wailing caused serious buzz on social media more than the eviction show itself, drawing different reactions from the viewers, including memes.

The duo were paired together in the first week of the show as ‘LeoLex’ before the pairs were shuffled, leaving Alex with Tobi and Leo with Ifu-Ennada.

Meanwhile, Leo’s gesture was met with mixed reactions as some of his followers felt he is using the announcement as ‘damage control’.

They made reference to a now viral video that showed Leo and former housemate Khloe imitating Alex’s cry, which some viewers perceived as ‘mockery’.

@mosthigh daughta wrote, “Damage control, but am I to judge?”.

@tiisegs said, “After making fun of her with Khloe, really stop acting like you care.”

However, most of his followers appreciated the gesture and added that it may help further cement Leo and Alex’s friendship when the show finally ends.

@xhallom_c wrote, “Awww, you are so sweet, would actually love to see the two of you together. The babe is still crying and missing you.”

@iam_vivica said, “So nice of you Leo, always known you have a large heart.”

Alex, who receives critical acclaim for her energetic dance moves during the Saturday parties, is currently up for possible eviction.

She is up alongside Teddy A, BamBam, CeeC, Lolu, Miracle, Tobi and Anto; as only current Head of House, Nina and Rico Swavey escaped nomination.

This seventh week, the ‘top ten’ housemates continue to battle for prizes worth 45 million naira.

(NAN)