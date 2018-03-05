Bambam wins Head of House challenge

Related News

BBNaija housemate, Bambam has won this week’s Head of House (HoH) challenge for the first time during her stay in the BBNaija house.

The controversial housemate successfully defeated Alex, Leo and Tobi to acquire the crown that gives immunity and preferential treatment to the incumbent HoH.

Bambam succeeds three time HoH Tobi Bakre, who previously saved her and strategic partner Rico, replaced them with Cee c and Lolu.

The present HoH is under pressure from viewers for her illicit actions in the toilet with fellow housemate Teddy A.

Bambam will come under a different pressure inside the house when she has to save and replace a nominated housemate during this week’s nomination show.

The new HoH will be aiming to replicate her predecessor’s successful 100 per cent wager task carried out last week by coordinating all housemates to perform to their full potential during this week’s task.

Bambam is the second female housemate to win the weekly HoH task after disqualified housemate Khloe became the first female HoH in the early weeks of the show.

Bambam and strategic partner Rico Swarvey will have at least another week in the house unless Bambam refuses to exercise her HoH privilege that entitles her to save a nominated housemate and replace with another housemate, and then the HoH and her partner will automatically be up for eviction.

Tonight, the housemates will strategically nominate pairs that will give them a chance to win the grand prize of N25 million and an SUV.

(NAN)