BBNaija: Ahneeka, Angel evicted

Related News

Two Big brother Naija 2018 housemates, Ahneeka and Angel, have been

evicted from the ongoing reality TV show which is in its third

season.

They are the third pair to be evicted in the ‘Double Wahala’ edition.

Leo, Cee-C, Lolu and Efu Enada who were also up for eviction, survived.

Efu Enada and Leo were initially replaced and put up for eviction by

head of house, Tobi. It was double celebration for the pair as they

were also announced as the winners of the Pepsi “Roc da mat” challenge

during the live eviction show on Sunday evening.

They won an all-expense paid trip to London for the One Africa Music

Festival, alongside N5 million cash prize and a one-year supply of

Pepsi.

Princess and Bito had been earlier evicted from the show while K-Brule

and Khloe were disqualified after receiving three strikes for

provocation.

Henceforth, housemates would be separated from being pairs after today.