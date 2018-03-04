#BBNaija: Ahneeka, Angel evicted

Two Big brother Naija 2018 housemates, Ahneeka and Angel, have been
evicted from the ongoing reality TV show which is in its third
season.

They are the third pair to be evicted in the ‘Double Wahala’ edition.

Leo, Cee-C, Lolu and Efu Enada who were also up for eviction, survived.

Efu Enada and Leo were initially replaced and put up for eviction by
head of house, Tobi. It was double celebration for the pair as they
were also announced as the winners of the Pepsi “Roc da mat” challenge
during the live eviction show on Sunday evening.

They won an all-expense paid trip to London for the One Africa Music
Festival, alongside N5 million cash prize and a one-year supply of
Pepsi.

Princess and Bito had been earlier evicted from the show while K-Brule
and Khloe were disqualified after receiving three strikes for
provocation.

Henceforth, housemates would be separated from being pairs after today.

