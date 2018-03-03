Cultures meet as President Buhari pays N50,000 dowry for Ganduje’s daughter

President Muhammadu Buhari, prominent politician, Bola Tinubu, and many top politicians are among hundreds of people who attended the wedding of the son of Governor of Oyo state, Idris Ajimobi, and daughter of Governor of Kano, Fatima Ganduje, on Saturday.

President Buhari sought the hand of the bride on behalf of bridegroom’s family from the ‘guardian’ of the bride, Mr. Tinubu.

The marriage was formalised by Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, after the payment of N50,000 dowry by President Buhari.

About 20 state governors graced the occasion, including chairman of governor’s forum, Governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari.

The President left Kano for Abuja immediately after the wedding.

 

