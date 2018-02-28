Nigerians react to sex scene aired on BBNaija `Double Wahala’

Related News

Several Nigerians have expressed divergent views on the trending video showing BBNaija, ‘Double Wahala’ housemates, Oluwabamike Olawumi, a.k.a BamBam and Tope Adenibuyan, a.k.a Teddy A, allegedly having sex.

The two housemates have been criticised after pictures and video of the act from the episode aired in the wee hours of Tuesday on DSTV, surfaced on various social media.

While some viewers felt the content was too revealing for the Nigerian audience, others are of the opinion that such scenes can be broadcast since the show is classified for age 18 years and above.

Reno Omokri, aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan expressed concerns why housemates allegedly having sex in the toilet are being referred to as stars.

In a tweet, the former presidential aide cautioned Nigerians against replicating everything from the Western world.

He wrote, “When I was a child, only animals had intercourse in the open for all to see.!

“We have a culture. Not everything from the West is good!”

Below also are some of the tweets:

@bbnaijagossip wrote: “There is life after BBNaija to those of you supporting nonsense and immoral life. And some of you will be the ones that will dig up the history when the time comes. Hypocrites that know the truth but better cover it in the name of entertainment rated 18.”

@barinyang wrote: “Sex, Nudity, Language and Violence are why some television shows are rated 18. That doesn’t also mean that every person, 18 and above, must watch those shows. Copy that.”

@Kaybbie_kubbie tweeted: “You all should stop kids from watching the Big Brother o. I am tired of reading insults after two adults have sex. It is a TV show, rated 18 and some people still complain after watching adults have sex.”

Also, music producer Don Jazzy tweeted @donjazzy, “I am not even judging…You never use toilet before? Cast the first stone.”

Eccentric actorDenrele twitted @denrele edun writing, “Look at that dewy glow on BamBam.

“Never seen her giggly and vivacious!

Meanwhile, the battle for prizes worth 45 million naira continues as three pairs are up for possible eviction on Sunday.

They include Leo and Ifu-ennada (LIFU), Cee-Cee and Lolu (CEELO) and; Angel and Ahneeka (GELAH).

(NAN)