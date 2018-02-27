Alaafin welcomes two sets of twins

Related News

There is celebration at the ancient palace in Oyo Town. The reason for this is not far-fetched. The Alaafin, Lamidi Adeyemi III, and his wives, Memumat Adeyemi and Olaitan Ajoke have both welcomed a set of twin each.

His youngest queen, Memunat, was delivered of a set of twins and an elaborate naming ceremony held last week at the palace in Oyo.

Just as the celebration was on, another young queen, Olaitan, was delivered of another set of twin boys on Monday. Her firstborn, a son, was four years old on Valentine’s Day.

The Alaafin announced the birth of his twins on Instagram.

The new mum also announced the birth of her children on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the two queens who are new mums are best friends and would always be seen together at any social functions with the King.

They post their photos on social media and always refer to each other as besties. Both in their 20s, you wonder how the pretty queens remain the best of friends despite the fact that they are rivals and stay under same roof with their ageing husband.