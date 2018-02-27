Bill Cosby’s daughter dies

Related News

Bill Cosby has lost one of his daughters, Ensa Cosby, to a kidney disease.

The spokesman for the comedian, Andrew Wyatt, told AP that Ms. Cosby died on Friday in Massachusetts.

Though the spokesman did not immediately give details, he however said “the Cosby family should be kept in prayers and asked for them to be given peace at this time.”

The deceased, said to be 44 years old, appeared on one episode of “The Cosby Show”.

The Cosby show was her father’s hit series that ran from 1984 to 1992.

Bill Cosby lost another of his five children in 1997 when his son Ennis was fatally shot during a botched robbery attempt as he was changing a tyre on his car in the Sepulveda pass.

Ms. Cosby before her demise was an outspoken defender of her father, who was accused of sexual assult by more than 50 women

Mr. Cosby is currently facing retrial on charges that he drugged and molested a Temple University staffer in 2004.

Cosby was expected to appear in court on Monday for pre-trial hearing. However, with the death of his daughter, he could ask for the pre-trial to be postponed.

The Cosby’s in a post on Mr. Cosby’s official Facebook page thanked people for “their prayers for their beloved and beautiful Ensa, who recently died from renal disease”.