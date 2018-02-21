BBNaija: 2017 winner, Efe, blasts critics ‘who regret voting for him’

Related News

The 2017 Big Brother Naija winner, Efe Ejeba, has lashed out at Nigerians who say they regret voting for him during the competition.

Efe, who ventured into music since the show ended, took to his Twitter page on Wednesday to blast fans who have been criticising his songs, ‘AmSorryAmWinning’.

Efe’s tweets come at a time when critics say time is running out on his fame.

The general consensus from his impatient fans is that he has to come through with hits or slowly fizzle into obscurity.

In a series of tweets, Efe read the riot act to those who voted him insisting that their money had expired.

He also said he is unhappy with Nigerians because they are ”impatient with his talent.”

His tweets read, “For all those saying they regret voting for me, I entertained you and your money expired the day the show ended. #AmSorryAmWinningEp

“Thank you to those who have been 1000% with me from day one… your genuine support has kept me thus far through God’s grace… keep supporting the music… so we keep winning… #AmSorryAmWinningEp”

Efe won the coveted N25 million prize money and an SUV after three months in the Big Brother house in 2017.

He was also announced as the “Youth Ambassador of Nigeria” by Youth and Sports Minister Solomon Dalung in 2017.

This year’s winner will walk away with prize money and other perks worth N45 million.