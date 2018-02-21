Ghanaian boxer, Ayittey Powers, beats up comedian on Live TV

Related News

A viral video of a popular Ghanaian boxer, Ayittey Powers, beating up comedian Baba Spirit has caused a stir on social media.

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Ameyaw Debrah, posted the video on Instagram.

The controversial boxer recently lost his cool on a live TV programme, Anigyekrom, a Ghanian Show, after the latter dissed his hairstyle with offensive remarks.

The athlete, Micheal Ayittey Okine (real name), who did not find the joke funny, warned the comedian to stop making fun of him but Baba Spirit challenged him to a fight.

Instead of keeping mum, Baba Spirit replied the boxer with a “What can you do?” question, which obviously irritated the boxer who started punching the comedian on live TV.

Sokoo Hemaa, the presenter of the show, was said to have alerted the cameramen, who swiftly separated them and prevented the fight from escalating.

GhanaWeb has said that this is about the third time the two acts would be engaged in a brawl. YEN.com.gh also revealed that this is not the first time Ayittey Powers and Baba Spirit have engaged in brawl.

In July 2017, they clashed in the studios of an Accra-based FM station.

Baba Spirit had mocked Ayittey Powers after he lost woefully to Bukom Banku in a fight, and even went on to say that as slim as he is, he could easily beat Powers too.

He also asserted that Ayittey is so weak that even his wife beats him.

This really infuriated the boxer, who warned Baba to be steer clear of him.

While some fans have condemned Ayittey Powers’ actions, others are calling for his arrest.

Watch the video below:

https://web.facebook.com/GossipMillNaija/videos/889178441288671/