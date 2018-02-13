Five ways to spend Valentine’s Day

Related News

The fact that Valentine’s Day falls on a Wednesday this year does not mean that you can’t still make the most of the day.

If you have a 9-5 schedule, the weekend will be a more appropriate time to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your partner. Irrespective of how you decide to celebrate the day, these ideas will come in handy.

Do check them out below:

1. Spend quality time together at home

Cuddle your significant other on a sofa and watch a movie together.

Try to avoid distractions, such as surfing the Internet, chatting on

the phone or responding to official emails.

2. Check into a hotel

Add some spice to your relationship by checking into a cozy and

affordable hotel together.

The whole idea is to spend some time to get to know each other better without any disturbances from your children.

3. Go on a spa date

For a change, you may both choose to go to a spa together instead.

Go have a massage, facials, body wrap or salt glows.

Spa treatments will afford you two an amazing time that cannot be forgotten in a hurry, besides it also has numerous health benefits.

4. Visit the first place you both met

Going to the place you first met brings back fond memories you will cherish in a long time to come.

You can reminisce on the scene and circumstances that led to your meeting. You may even remember that you both arrived at the scene by accident, reluctantly or otherwise.

5. Go to the movies

So many romantic movies are currently showing at the cinema that you

will both enjoy seeing together.

Browse the movie listing together and agree on the time to see it. And do ensure you pick a movie that has a love theme.