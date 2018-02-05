Davido, Pastor Adeboye, others top most watched Nigeria YouTube videos in January

Related News

A look at the top 10 most watched YouTube videos in January 2018 reflects the type of news, comedy and music that captured the attention of Nigerian YouTube users in the last 31 days.

YouTube says the list shows users’ interest in indigenous music videos as well as prophetic preaching by popular pastors on matters of national interest.

On the global front, the only foreign music video that made the list was newly released single by Bruno Mars – Finesse featuring rapper Cardi B.

A full list of the videos can be found below:

1. DJ ECool feat Davido – ADA (Official Video) —

DJ ECool kicks off the year with his much anticipated single “Ada” featuring Nigerian singer and songwriter, David Adeleke, popularly referred to as Davido. This colourful music video was also released in audio and has enjoyed the most viewership from Nigerian YouTube users in January.

2. Bishop David Oyedepo warns Buhari on Fulani Herdsmen —

Following the recent massacre in Benue State by armed herdsmen, which plunged the nation into deep mourning on New Year’s Day, senior pastor of the Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State, David Oyedepo, gave a sermon warning President Muhammadu Buhari about the consequences that may arise if nothing is done to end the killing of innocent people.

3. Bruno Mars – Finesse (Remix) [Feat. Cardi B] —

“Finesse” by American singer and songwriter, Bruno Mars, featuring Cardi B, makes nostalgic references from the 90’s. The hit single has climbed to number three on the Hot 100 chart, marking Bruno Mars’ 15th and Cardi B’s fourth top 10 single on the Hot 100 list.

4. Rudeboy – Nkenji Keke [Official Video] —

New solo artist, Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy, one half of singing duo PSquare, kicks off 2018 with the long awaited video for his latest song, Nkenji Keke.

5. Omo Ibadan Dances Shakushaku & Sings Her Own Version Of “FIA’ BY Davido —

Sensational comedian Lizzy Jay Adebola, popularly know as ‘Omo Ibadan’, is rocking the social media scene with her new comedy skits. In this video, viewers crack their ribs as she sings her version of Davido’s ‘FIA’.

6. Watch Olamide Dancing To ‘Science Student’ As Wizkid Praised Him —

This video captures Nigerian hip-hop recording artist, Olamide dancing to his latest hit song ‘Science Student’. Due to the controversial lyrics of the song, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has placed a ‘Not To Be Broadcast’ (NTBB) ban on the song, making YouTube viewers’ only option.

7. Pastor Adeboye’s Prophecy For 2018 —

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, revealed his prophecies for 2018 at New Year. The prophecies were made at the crossover service to usher in the new year at the Redemption Camp headquarters along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

8. KENNY BLAQ’s Performance At Alibaba’s January 1st 2018 —

Ace comedian, Otolorin Kehinde Peter, also known as Kenny Blaq, delivers an amazing performance with a unique blend of music, wit and wordplay at his January 1st gig ushering fans into 2018 with loads of laughter.

9. Reekado Banks – Like Ft. Tiwa Savage and Fiokee (Official Music Video) —

Marvin Records golden boy, Ayoleyi Solomon, better known by his stage name Reekado Banks, released a video for his latest track, “Like” which features Tiwa Savage and Africa’s famous recording guitarist “Fiokee”. The video, which made it to number one within weeks on the charts, was released on his birthday.

10. Channels TV Presenter, Maupe Ogun Weds Mohammed Bamidele Yusuf |Metrofile| —

Traditional weddings are taken very seriously in Nigeria. This is because it is during this ceremony that the parents of the bride-to-be give her to her intended husband, after performing several culturally-significant rites.

In this video, Channels Television captures the moment as one of its top presenters, Maupe Ogun marries her fiancé, Mohammed Yusuf, in a traditional ceremony last December.