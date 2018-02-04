Charly Boy’s daughter, Adaeze, weds in Abuja

Related News

Eccentric musician and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy on Saturday gave out his first daughter, Adaeze, in marriage to Metu Anu, both from Imo State.

The couple tied the knot at a traditional wedding held at the bride father’s home, situated on Charly Boy Boulevard in Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The bride, who is the first daughter and second child of her parents, works with a non-profit as associate director of programmes.

The marriage rites was followed by a grand reception at the popular Evelyn Event Centre,which hosted celebrities within and outside the entertainment Industry.

Government functionaries and heads of organisations, including a former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, were in attendance.

Veteran Nollywood actors, Francis Duru, and Nkem Owoh, were the masters of ceremony.

See photos from the ceremony below.