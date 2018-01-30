BBNaija: Miracle, Nina make out in shower

Related News

Its less than two days into the third season of reality TV series, Big Brother Nigeria, and the show has already recorded its first “romance”.

Housemates Miracle and Nina took the lead on Tuesday morning as they were both captured sharing a passionate kiss and making out in the shower.

Their actions has sparked a debate on social media. Miracle was also involved in a marriage controversy on Monday after pictures emerged of him with a wedding ring.

The highpoint of the Big Brother’s shower hour sees the housemates in their most intimate moments on the show.

Meanwhile, Tobi Bakre, was crowned the first head of House in the on-going Big Brother Naija on Sunday.

The housemate emerged winner of the tasks given to all the contestants by ‘Big Brother’, popularly addressed as ‘Biggie’ on Monday.

The head of house challenge was split into two parts with the first part carried out on Sunday after the launch and the second part carried out on Monday.

After the fake eviction of the six housemates who could not get bed spaces, ‘Biggie’ announced the first task, which involved padlocks.

The “ninjas” entered the house with locks and keys and each housemate was told to pick a key. The two housemates who could open the locks won Sunday’s task to qualify for the next round of the Head of House tasks.

This is quite different from last season where Heads of House were referred to by the other housemates as ‘Igwe’ (which means ‘King’ in Igbo language).

As part of the treats for the title, ‘Biggie’ also invited Kayibesi Tobi to choose a housemate to share the lottery bedroom with.

Cee-C volunteered to share in Tobi’s luxury. BB Naija 2017 winner, Efe Ejeba was the first Head of House.

This season tagged ‘Double Wahala’, housemates are competing for prizes worth 45 million naira.