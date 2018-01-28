PREMIUM TIMES Managing Editor, Idris Akinbajo, weds in Ibadan

Related News

The Managing Editor of PREMIUM TIMES, Idris Akinbajo, on Saturday walked the aisle with his wife, Adrot Olubode, an economist, in an elegant ceremony in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The event featured a Nikkah, traditional marriage rites, and a wedding reception.

The couple, decked in blue and white traditional attire, took their marital vows before scores of colleagues, friends and family members and later danced to music belched by a live band.

Friends of the couple expressed joy over their union and wished them happiness.

Sunday Oyekanmi, the bride’s father, urged them to embrace love in order to make their marriage work.

“With love, everything is possible,” Mr. Oyekanmi said.

“I am very happy for these wonderful children, I urge them to share ideas together and avoid intruders in their home and God will definitely guide their path.”

The groom’s mother, Wosilat Akinbajo, encouraged the couple to love themselves and live their lives according to the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

“I wish them well in their pursuit in life and God will continue to direct their steps,” she added.

Akeem Adeyemo, a friend of the couple, said tolerance among the newly-weds would bring fulfilment in their home.

“The lovebirds attended the same university, Obafemi Awolowo University but they met through their friends in 2016 when Idris was doing his Masters abroad; things worked out well and we went for the introduction and the love became a reality. God will definitely bless them with wonderful children.”