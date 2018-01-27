This hair trends will take over Nigeria in 2018

Related News

Will this be the year that many Nigerian women will totally embrace the natualista movement or will they go blond?

In 2017, there were so many standout hairstyles, red carpet trends to try—but according to experts, some of them already feel dated.

If you’re struggling to keep up like us, you’re in the right place.

We chatted with some of the beauty industry’s top hair experts, to get their personal, insider hair trends predictions for 2018. In this article, we’ve highlighted four hair trends that we think will truly dominate Nigerian saloons in 2018

Natural hair

Natural hair looks stunning for those who have the time and resources to maintain it, partly because it is prone to breakage. It is a hair trend that requires a lot of time and effort.

Depending on the hair type, the textures vary from curly, wavy, to kinky.

The increasing demand of natural hair products has seen beauty giants like Dark and Lovely jump on the trend by producing an entire range for natural hair lovers.

Are you new to the natural hair movement, do get familiar with Shea Butter, coconut oil, castor oil, moisturiser, deep conditioner, leave in conditioner, spray bottle and satin bonnet.

It is not a rarity that out of 10 ladies, you will probably find at least four of them wearing their natural hair.

For a natural hair transition, you will probably have to wait until you have under growths and then you trim off the relaxed hair.

Many black women are now reverting to their “curl roots”. These naturalists as they are called say relaxers contain chemicals that are not friendly with the hair and therefore forbid the use of heat equipment. The women folk are enthusiastic about going natural especially because it is in vogue.

Braid wigs

Gone are those days when you spend an entire day in the saloon all in the name of braiding your hair. With braid wigs and Ghanaian weaving wigs, its life made easy. All you do is order for it online from the comfort of your home.

braid wig

Everywhere you go in major Nigerian cities, you will probably find someone wearing a braided wig. Virtually all, if not all salons in Lagos, make and sell braid wigs.

Human hair closure are now being used to make it look natural, some go to the extent of bleaching it to give it a scalp look.

Hair Closure

Virtually every career woman and Nigerian undergraduate is subscribing to the use of hair closure.

hair closure

Hair closure is a small hairpiece that is worn with sew-ins, clip-ins or wigs. It is no news that the sale of hair closure has soared. They come in different sizes and variants such lace frontal, full frontal and others.

Crochet

This is a hairdo that we shall see often. It is simple, light, saves time, and can be installed by oneself without having to be a professional hairstylist.

Model spotting crochet braids- photo-un-ruly.com

Crochet has made life easy as it comes in varieties especially for those who detest sitting down to make hair. It can also used for bridal hair.