Radio presenter ‘wards off taxi attack with pepper spray’

Radio presenter, Dorcas Shola-Fapson

Radio presenter, Dorcas Shola-Fapson, has alleged that she narrowly escaped being abducted and raped by a Taxify rider.

According to her, the driver, reportedly locked her in the car and drove her to a random house and tried to force her out of the car.

Dorcas said she had pepper spray with her, which she emptied on the alleged attacker’s eyes.

Dorcas shared receipts form the trip, the photo of the alleged driver, the pepper spray she used and caption with a quote on her Snapchat handle.

She said, “Thank God I alwaysssss have my Pepper spray!! Emptied that shit in his eyes!!! Like wtf! He fully locked me in his car and drove to a random house then tried to dry me into it!!!! I’m home now guys, I’m fine. But i was fuvking shaking!” (sic)

Taxify has also issued statement on Instagram about incident saying everything is under control.

In the statement on Thursday, Taxify said, “The driver was invited to the office and got a fair hearing. The incident is being investigated by the police command and we are determined to help see it to a just resolution.”

