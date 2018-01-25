Dollar rain as Ajimobi’s son prepares to wed Ganduje’s daughter

Related News

It is no longer news that Fatima, daughter of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, and Idris, the only son of Oyo State’s Governor Abiola Ajimobi, are getting married soon.

The couple had their introduction ceremony in November 2017 shortly after they went public with their relationship on Instagram in September.

Not less than 11 governors witnessed the grand introduction ceremony. Their love affair is said to have started several years ago, even though, it only became public knowledge recently.

Over the weekend, the Ajimobi clan including the first lady, their daughters and a few northern First Ladies visited the Kano State Government House to perform the Lefe ceremony for the bride.

The Lefe is the Hausa customs whereby the groom’s family buys all sorts of gifts ranging from jewellery to clothes, wrappers, underwear, cosmetics etc for the bride.

It was a display of class and wealth when the bride-to-be received 27 customised Louis Vuitton travel boxes from her in-laws.

While the contents of the LV boxes cannot be ascertained, each designer travel bag is estimated to cost about five thousand dollars.

Dressed in fushcia pink aso-ebi, the Ajimobis set the government house aglow with their fashionable clothes and accessories.

Traditional music dancers from Ibadan were at hand to entertain guests, who were present.

The visiting groom’s family and other First Ladies visited the Emir of Kano who has been playing major roles in the wedding ceremonies.

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, and former governors including Niyi Adebayo, Adebayo Alao-Akala ,were all present at the luxury wedding.

See sights and sounds from the event below: