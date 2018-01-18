Nigerians express divergent views on ‘sex dolls’ debate

Related News

An unusual phenomenon has been trending in the Nigerian Cyberspace. It is the introduction and sale of sex robots fused with Human Artificial Intelligence.

A few days ago, raunchy pictures of a female version of the sex dolls started making rounds on the internet with many Nigerians and celebrities alike criticizing the trend while others are of the opinion that it is worthwhile.

The female dolls with thighs, breasts, and buttocks of different sizes, reportedly cost about N800,000. Producers say it is hypersensitive to human touch.

One of the notable reactions came from award winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, who said it seems those who created the sex dolls and were selling it for that high amount “forgot the price of a commercial sex worker on the streets.”

A South African blogger, Nandy Mlomo, even went as far as sharing a picture of herself on twitter in comparison with the sex dolls.

Most of the female folks who weighed in hugely criticized the trend, stressing that a doll can never be compared to a human being; while some men argued that the dolls will save a lot of drama that a normal relationship comes with.

“Men want to start having sex with dolls, rubber made dolls, dolls made from synthetic rubbish. Some of you are animals and I’m here to tell you,” Darasimi, a Twitter user wrote.

“I guess these dolls will also cook for you and do home chores,” another female user wrote.

“Some ladies are already shuddering and panicking over a sex doll. They’re the ones that have nothing but sex to offer in a relationship,” @shawnife wrote.

“Ladies should get ready to fight over their man with these sex dolls,” a male user teased.

Man takes a selfie with sex doll Man sits beside sex doll

According to Daily Star UK online, one of the most interactive female sex dolls named Harmony was unveiled in April 2017 by Cyborg developer of Realbotix, Matt McMullen.

Mr. McMullen’s company, RealBotix is one of the biggest sex doll manufacturers in the world, based in San-Diego, California.

An App created by the company allows users to synchronise a bespoke AI personality with robotic head, creating an eerily life-like android companion that talks, learns and satisfies sexual desires.

At present, only female versions of Harmony avatars and robotic heads are available to download and pre-order for around £11,000 ($15,000), depending on customisations.

Matt told Daily Star Online he is aiming to release a male version of Harmony in 2018, which he is yet to name.

Male sex doll

“We’re working on a male version of the robot AI,” he said.

“We’ll eventually have a male and a female platform available.”

According to experts, sex robots are becoming more common that people who solely rely on technology for their sexual needs could soon become more prolific.

With buyers now able to customise robots to an extreme level – think character types, nipple colour, body shapes, eye colour and breast size – demand has hit an all-time high.

Sex dolls

As a result, experts are warning that there will soon be a rapid increase in the number of ‘digisexuals’ – people whose sexual and emotional appetites are almost entirely satisfied by the virtual world.

David Levy, author of a book on human-robot love, predicted that human-robot marriages would be legal by 2050.

Published in the Journal of Sexual and Relationship Therapy, a report from ethics researchers at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Canada, even goes as far as to say that some will prefer to have loving relationships with sex robots instead of humans.