Ousted beauty queen apologises for posting semi-nude photos

The ousted ‘Miss Akwa-Ibom Teen’, Abasiodiong Eno-Inyang, who was dethroned for sharing semi-nude pictures to celebrate her birthday, has tendered an apology

Eno Inyang was dethroned after she released semi-nude photos to mark her birthday.

The photos went viral on social media after they were posted on Saturday.

Her breasts were visible in some of the photos, while she seemed to be smoking in another photo.

In a press statement announcing her dethronement, President of the Akwa Ibom State Teenagers Forum, said the organisation believes in maintaining high moral standards and described the attitude of the former Queen as infantile.

He also added that a new Queen, Meggy Linus, has been appointed and crowned.

Miss Linus was the First Runner-up at the 2017 Edition of Mr/Miss Akwa Ibom Teen.

The disgraced ex-beauty queen has now taken to her Facebook official page to tender an apology.

According to her, the semi nude pictures, ”were taken with the clearest intentions.”

See her apology letter below.

AN APOLOGY LETTER FROM MY SUBCONSCIOUS MIND.

…”In a dilemma such as which i see myself, one would be lost on who to chose between the Devil & Deep Blue Sea.

I CHOSE THE DEEP BLUE SEA”.

I, Miss Abasiodiong Eyo Inyang who until my dethronement few days ago was MISS TEENS 2017/18 deeply apologies over my negative behaviour lately.

Few days ago i added another year to my age & i thought it wise to embark on a photoshoot, I decided to post my “Half Nude” pictures taken with the clearest of intentions.

Not knowing I would be misunderstood!

And so, I apologize to organisers of the “Miss Teens Pageant” whose crown I bore…

To teenagers across boards who are victims because of how they dress…

To Akwa Ibomites who I let down…

To parents, family, School & friends…

Please, from the deepest recesses of my heart, i plead for FORGIVENESS.

The past few days have been hell for me, so depressed & so hard on me regarding the fact i was a serving queen & shouldn’t indulge on negative trends. It hurts & sincerely, I have never felt this way in my entire life, and I just can not control it.

I never meant to bring disrespect to the world of Pagentry or modelling professions, my intention was not to belittled the crown or insult fellow queens. No… Far from it.

MY REGRETS:

1.) Not being asked WHY but being judged by ALL without an opportunity for fair hearing.

2.) Not being allowed to face a panel on my suitability to continue as a TEEN AMBASSADOR before being banished.

3.) Not being asked the motive behind my actions.

4.) Not given a chance/opportunity to atone & plead for forgiveness.

5.) Being chastised, condemned & treated as an infidel over a mistake i should have been corrected with kid gloves.

Notwithstanding,

I am sorry for what I did yesterday, I am sorry for what I did today and what I’ll do tomorrow.

I know I could apologize for days on end but it may not eliminate your thoughts on me but i take solace on God Almighty & on his grace i continually seek strength to endure the pain i currently face.

Knowing my actions upset many tremendously,

PLEASE I AM DEEPLY SORRY.

My fault, I AM HUMAN & NOT A SAINT WITHOUT BLAME.

Dear Friends,

Help me if you will “Not to drown in this DEEP BLUE SEA”.

We Teens must grow, and Thrive, for a better tomorrow.

As a child raised from a christian home, i seek for forgiveness from all who i must have offended, i am not entirely perfect so let me not be crucified over an ignorance i now regret.

It is my fervent supplications to God that my apology over this sad episode of my life be ACCEPTED by all who i offended by this ugly incidence.

Once again, I AM DEEPLY SORRY, PLEASE ACCEPT ME BACK AS I AM.

God bless you all.

Miss Abasiodiong Eyo Inyang