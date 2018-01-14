Broadcaster Cyril Stober weds colleague, Elizabeth Banu

Related News

Veteran Nigerian broadcaster, Cyril Stober, who retired from the Nigerian Television Authority in 2015, wedded another broadcaster with the NTA, Elizabeth Banu, on Saturday.

The couple had their traditional wedding in Banu’s hometown in Garkida, Adamawa State. Banu, a newscaster with the NTA, also produces the news among other programmes.

The two broadcasters are famed for casting the Network News and anchoring the programme, Tuesday live also on the NTA network.

At the occasion, many colleagues, NTA staff, friends and family members were present to felicitate with the couple.

Cyril was born in Minna, Niger State. He was previously married to an ex-broadcaster also with the NTA, Efun Merriman-Johnson, who is currently based in the United Kingdom.