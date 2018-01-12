Nigerian who placed marriage advert on Facebook marries ‘applicant’

Related News

A Nigerian man, Chidimma Amedu, has married a woman who responded six days earlier to his unusual online post calling for marriage applicants, BBC has reported.

The couple married four days after they met physically for the first time.

Mr. Amedu took to his Facebook page on December 30, 2017 to announce that he was of age and ready to settle down on January 6 asking any woman interested in being his wife to reply.

“Am of age to and I am ready to say I do and am wasting no time. Send in your applications – the most qualified will be married on January 6, 2018. Application closes 12 midnight, 31/12/2017,” he posted.

“Am serious about this oh and don’t say you did not see it on time. Good luck,” he added.

He told BBC that he received a couple of responses, but one from a certain Sophy Ijeoma (who thought it was a joke and she simply replied to keep the thread flowing), was the one which caught his attention.

“Am interested, just DM me…lols,” her post read.

He disclosed that two days after their first conversation, he travelled from his home in Abuja to Enugu where she lived.

She had been waiting for him outside a retail store and in true fairy-tale style, “it was love at first sight. He is the most handsome man I’ve ever met and I liked him instantly,” she said.

After two hours of “awkward” conversation, he asked her to go and meet his uncle, who incidentally is also resident in Enugu.

Asked what was going through her mind at the time, she said she thought it was all a bit of a joke, but she was excited about it and thought Chidimma was quite an interesting character.

“We got to the uncle’s house and he said: ‘Uncle, meet the woman I want to marry.'”

Like Chidimma, his family don’t seem to ‘hang about’ when it comes to getting things done, because the uncle gave his approval.

Although she would not comment on whether they had even shared as much as a kiss at that point, Sophy realised that it was beginning to dawn on her that this fellow was not playing, adding that she was captivated by how focused and determined her new fiancé was.

“When I saw him for the first time, I definitely found him attractive, but what I didn’t know was how serious he was about marrying me. It was after we met the uncle and his wife, that I realised that this could actually happen and I wanted it,” she said.

She became worried about how she was going to get the approval of her family to marry a guy, “she had just met on Facebook.”

But they had momentum going for them.

Having met and fallen in love at first sight, or first message, if you like, and getting Chidimma’s uncle’s approval, the couple decided to complete the cycle by visiting Sophy’s family the same day.

Sophy recounted how she relayed the information to her mother.

Her dad had passed away, and her mum said she did not have the final word in terms of giving approval for her to be married, so it was up to Sophy’s elder brother to give his blessings.

It would appear the odds were firmly in their favour as Sophy’s brother gave his blessings too.

So after a few questions from her brother, it was official – Chidimma and Sophy were engaged to be married in six days.

Mr. Amedu explained that he was formerly engaged to another woman and the wedding was scheduled for December, but the relationship fell apart in March leaving him dejected.

He added that the disappointment of not being able to fulfil his dream of getting married made him put up the post as December approached.

“I had the desire to get married, I had a date in mind, but no bride, so I decided to place an advert as a joke, but I was open and up for it”, he said.

Asked whether she knew about his earlier engagement and her thoughts on how this seemingly rushed marriage might be seen as a rebound, Sophy dismissed any suggestions that her relationship was not well thought through.

“I don’t care about that – when you see what you want, you go for it,” she said.

They had been friends on Facebook for more than a year, but had never met or spoken to each other until the advert.

“Am interested, just DM me…lols” was all it took for the union to be formed.

Sophy admitted her friends were sceptical about the whole thing, while some are still in disbelief, but as she said: “When you see the one, you will know he is the one”.

They got married on 6 January in a traditional Igbo ceremony, and posted photos of their wedding day on Facebook of course – to the amusement of the social media community.

The groom put up a post saying people may have thought he had been joking but he clearly wasn’t and as can be expected, there were mixed reactions, but mainly a lot of support for the couple.

“We hope to have a church wedding in April and perhaps a honeymoon somewhere nice,” she said.