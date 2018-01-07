Fani-Kayode speaks on marriage, says he’s expecting triplets

Related News

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has taken to Instagram to counter speculations that his third marriage has collapsed.

The social-media loving ex-minister has been entertaining his Instagram followers with lovey-dovey videos of him and his wife, Precious.

In one of the videos, the couple cosy up in a sweet video while Mr. Fani-Kayode is being fed a ‘delicious’ plate of Oha Soup.

Oha soup PLEASE!!!! A post shared by Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) (@real_ffk) on Jan 6, 2018 at 1:33pm PST

The controversial ex-minister also confirmed reports that his wife was expecting a set of triplets.

He said, “Envy is a terrible thing and it goes to the grave. It cannot be appeased. I piss on Sahara Reporters who are ready to defame and malign even my beautiful son Aragorn and my three beautiful babies that will be brought into the world by my beautiful wife Precious later this year.”

On Thursday, Mr. Fani-Kayode, who is currently in his third marriage, thanked God for using controversial cleric, Johnson Suleiman, to expose the plan of enemies against his wife.