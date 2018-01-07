BAAD2017: Why I married Banky W – Adesua

Related News

Nollywood Actress, Adesua, has for the first time, revealed why she agreed to marry popular singer, Bankole Wellington, aka Banky W.

According to her, Banky’s first message to her made her laugh which guaranteed they were going to get along.

She noted, “If you can make me laugh, I can almost guarantee that we are going to get along and his first message made me laugh. I wasn’t planning on getting married to anyone in the industry. And here comes this one (Banky), and he completely shattered all my plans. But when he proposed to me, it was yes. It was an instant yes. I didn’t even think twice about it.”

Mrs. Wellington revealed this in a documentary titled, ‘The Wellingtons’ which aired on DSTV on Saturday night.

In the revealing documentary, Adesua said that she wasn’t looking out to date or marry anyone in the entertainment industry until Banky W came along and changed her perception.

She added, “We are pretty much on the same page because we know what we both want, the kind of family we want. I keep emphasising about the importance of memories. It wasn’t just about us getting married; it was about sharing our experience with other people. I’m glad it came to pass. I know without a shadow of doubt he’s for me, I was more excited God gave me this person after so many months,” she said

On why she settled to stage her traditional wedding in Lagos and not in Benin City as tradition demands, Adesua said, “All my family members are based in Lagos.”

During the documentary, the pair also revealed that they have been neck-deep in a relationship since 2015 and succeeded in keeping it under wraps.

Banky W also disclosed that they began dating after he slid into Adesua’s Dm on Instagram.

According to him, he never planned to date or marry anyone from the entertainment industry but got star struck after he realised Adesua was spiritually-filled and ‘different from other Nollywood actresses.’

He said, “I met Adesua in 2015 and after inquiring about her from her manager, Isioma, I went online to search for her and found her social media handles. I looked her up online and I liked what I saw. I goggled her, stalked her on Instagram and a day or two later, I slid into her DM like the real man that I am.

“I had two defining moments with Adesua. One was before we started speaking. It was actually when I was stalking her and I saw a video of her and her childhood friends singing worship songs and I felt like this is really refreshing to find someone in our line of work that would readily show this part of them.”

Banky W also opened up about some of the qualities he admired in his new bride.

He recalled, “Another defining moment of our relationship was when we took a private trip somewhere and it was the first time that she danced with me. And at this point, I already knew she was a spiritual girl and a praying woman. But if I can confess, I was a little bit worried that when it comes to the turn-ups and the fun, I wasn’t sure if she would be free like that. And the very first time she danced with me, they were playing Rihanna’s “Work” and she danced with me. Ladies and Gentlemen, once you have the spiritual and physical, you close shop, you move.”

“I wasn’t specifically looking for an entertainer as a wife because of what I presumed, but she took me off the balance,” he added.

“I am glad I married Adesua because she understands my business and the pressure that comes with it.”

Speaking on BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s ‘Agbada’ that ‘broke’ the Internet on his traditional wedding, Banky said he asked Ebuka if his Agbada was finer than his, and he replied that “it might be.”

Banky in conclusion urged Nigerians to pray for them, as that is all their relationship needs to be more prefect than the wedding.

The couple settled for a destination wedding in Capetown, South Africa, on November 25, 2017.