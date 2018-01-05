Fani-Kayode reacts to troubled marriage allegations

Related News

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has denied reports that his marriage to Precious Chikwendu a.k.a Snow White has crashed.

A report by Sahara Reporters on Friday said the ex-minister’s two-year old union had allegedly “hit the rocks and threatening to explode in dramatic fashion”.

It all began on Thursday when FFK, who is currently in his third marriage, thanked God for using controversial cleric, Johnson Suleiman, to expose the plan of the enemies against his wife.

Mr. Suleiman stated that FFK needs to pray because he saw that plans were on course to assassinate his wife when God revealed the prophecies of 2018 to him.

However, Sahara Reporters report said Mr. Fani-Kayode used that post as a means to cover up his already crashing marriage.

The report said the former minister planned to separate from wife over “infidelity”, and accused him of abusing his wife.

Mr. Fani- Kayode addressed the allegations on Twitter.

“We wish to put it on record that there is absolutely no an iota of truth in any part of that story and it is nothing but fake news”, he said in a statement Friday.

“As a matter of fact, it is a total fabrication put together by a desperate and vicious media house that seeks to destroy the lives of every member of the Fani-Kayode family.

”They have a history of creating fanciful and destructive stories about Chief Fani-Kayode’s private life and this is nothing new. They have been doing it for the last 12 years and their hatred for Chief Fani-Kayode knows no end.

“To write absurd and irresponsible stories in an attempt to portray Chief Fani-Kayode as an irresponsible and vicious wife-beater, to portray his wife as someone who has questionable morals and to go as far as to suggest thst the paternity of their children was ever questioned is utterly shameless.

“We would like to remind those behind the publication that they have wives, children and husbands too and it is simply ungodly to try to destroy someone else’s family and reputation with such lies.

“The Fani-Kayode’s have instructed their lawyers to take up the matter and we urge the Nigerian public to ignore their baseless and desperate fabrications and treat them with the contempt that they deserve.”

The couple have a son who is two years old.

Born in 1989, Precious, who is fondly referred to, as Snow White is a model, actress and former beauty queen. She represented Nigeria at the Miss United Nations World Beauty pageant in 2014.

Precious is also a former model and professional actress who has featured in popular movies and TV series such as “Thy Will Be Done”, “Love Struck”, “Onye Ozi”, “I Come Lagos”, “Secrets & Scandals”, “The Hustlers” and many more.

She describes FFK as a “wonderful package from God” and revealed in an interview that she pampers him with pounded yam and Ogbono soup.

Why are @SaharaReporters so desperate to discredit and raise question marks about Apostle Suleman's prophecy that there is a plan to kidnap and assasinate my wife @Snowhitey1 this year? Are they part of the conspiracy? Are they and Buhari planning it together? They will fail! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 5, 2018