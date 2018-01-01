Tailor allegedly gives bride’s wedding dress to actress Mercy Aigbe for photo-shoot

A bedazzled red dress worn by actress Mercy Aigbe for her 40th birthday photo-shoot on Monday is currently the bone of contention on Instagram.
This is after a Benin-based bride simply identified as rettypety on Instagram laid claims to the outfit saying it is originally hers.
According to her, a popular Lagos-based fashion designer, Maryam Elisha of Rikaoto By Me, who made the dress failed to deliver the outfit just in time for her wedding on Friday.
The new bride says she was astonished to see Mercy don her outfit to mark her milestone birthday. To back her claims, she also posted screenshots of the WhatsApp messages between herself and her designer.
This was too bad. On the 29th of December 2017 which happens to be a day to my wedding, a greedy designer decided to ruin my big day. I cried all day no stop. I bought this lovely fabric from @bshani_bridalfbrics and asked her to deliver to this designer @rikaotobyme after I had concluded the style and price with @rikaotobyme I made a 50% payment to her as soon the fabric got to her. Told her its my wedding reception dress she assured me it will be ready on 26th. on that 26th i chatted her up to ask for my dress she replied saying it was ready as u can see on the chat above, she also said she will send a pics, eventually now sent a video d next day which was 27th u can also see that on the chat above. I sent the balance 50% to her on 28th when I had seen the dress and was satisfied, she couldn't send that day cos all flights coming to Benin that day were cancelled. So we were now left with 29th a day to my wedding, I called her by 6am that morning and she told me d delivery Guy has gone to d park to send my dress that she will send the waybill details(sending details ) across shortly. I waited till 9am no words from her. i started calling to ask for the waybill details she wasn't taking my calls, atimes she even cut the calls. I sent several messages no response at 1pm I started crying cos the situation got beyond my control. My hubby,friends and family requested for the number and also started calling her but she obviously decided not to take any calls again. Until 4pm when I was drained in tears she then called and was apologising that she didn't know what to say to me that y she refuse taking calls, she continued saying the delivery guy she gave my dress to is no where to be found. when she heard how I was crying she then suggested to give me one of her old dresses for me to use for the day, I had no choice cos I was desperate I then accepted it.i got d dress on my wedding morning. I went on IG yesterdy only to see @realmercyaigbe wearing my dress with the same fabric I bought and she tagged same designer @rikaotobyme.how much did she pay u to disappoint a bride on her wedding day? U are heartlessly wicked and u will sure not get away with this @rikaotobyme
Meanwhile, the two parties at the centre of the controversy are yet to react officially. Mercy is currently partying with friends and family at her birthday shindig in Lagos.
When PREMIUM TIMES put a call through to Rikato By Me, she denied having anything to do with the ongoing scandal.
She said, “I don’t know anything about you have just mention neither have I even heard about the story or allegations. I mean we have so many brides so I don’t know which bride you are referring to. I’ll have to ask my people then get back to you as soon as possible.”
Shortly after the telephone conversation, she went private on Instagram.