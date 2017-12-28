AY Makun and brothers star in new reality show

Related News

Top Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY and his brothers, Lanre and Yomi Casual, are set to launch their own reality show in 2018.

AY announced that the new reality TV show titled “The Makun Brothers,” will revolve around their lives as brothers playing big in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The 46-year-old comedian also described the upcoming TV show as “captivating,” “mind blowing,” and “entertaining.”

The three brothers have become big players in the entertainment industry in recent years – AY breaking records with his movies & comedy shows, Lanre Makun with his show promotions while Yomi Casual is one of the biggest fashion designers in the industry.

AY shared the teaser for their forthcoming reality show on his Instagram account and wrote, “My brothers and I are taking a slightly different spin on things for your entertainment pleasure.Watch out for our reality show in 2018, as we create and recreate a soothing escape from poverty through our everyday hustle and bustle.”

Watch the trailer below:

No official release date has been revealed yet. Other reality TV shows expected to debut in 2018 include Big Brother Naija, Oyinbo Wives of Lagos, King Tonto among others.