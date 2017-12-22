Miss Adamawa emerges as new Miss Nigeria

Miss Adamawa, Mildred Ehiguese, has emerged the new Miss Nigeria.
Ehiguese was crowned at 1 a.m on Friday at the beauty pageant event held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island in Lagos State.
Details to follow later.
