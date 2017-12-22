Miss Adamawa emerges as new Miss Nigeria

Pic.1.From left: Outgoing 40th Miss Nigeria, Chioma Obiadi crowning her successor, Miss Ehiguese Peace, during the 60th anniversary of Miss Nigeria beauty pageant grand finale in Lagos on Thursday (21/12/17) night. 06978/21/12/2017/Babatunde Atolagbe/BJO/NAN
Miss Adamawa, Mildred Ehiguese, has emerged the new Miss Nigeria.

Ehiguese was crowned at 1 a.m on Friday at the beauty pageant event held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island in Lagos State.

Details to follow later.

