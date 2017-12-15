‘Star Wars’ Has Made More Money Than Nigeria’s 2018 Budget- Senator

Related News

A senator and founder of the Siverbird Group, Ben-Murray Bruce, has expressed disappointment at how the entertainment industry is being ignored in Nigeria.

The Silverbird boss took to his Twitter page to lament how a Hollywood movie series ‘Star Wars’ has made more money than the nation’s 2018 budget.

He frowned at the fact that Nigeria is more focused on importing and exporting crude oil (which is the country’s major source of income).

He said he has devoted his life to developing the entertainment industry because he believes that it is a ‘business’ that pays.

He tweeted, “If we get entertainment right, we won’t need oil. That is why I devoted my life to developing the entertainment industry.

“You would be shocked if I told you that one movie series, Star Wars, has made more money than our 2018 budget. Entertainment is not just show. It is business.”

While some Nigerians agree with his school of thought, others criticise him for not sponsoring such a bill.

Below are some of the reactions:

My sentiments exactly re Nigerian entertainment. Nollywood has tremendous promise. I believe if we can improve what's already been created by its earlier and current pioneers, and somehow shift focus to entice a global audience with unique fresh story telling, sky's the limit — A. Amadioha 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@AA_screenwriter) December 13, 2017

Ironically if he doesn’t lead the way, especially now that he’s a politician, how do we get there? We need a political figure to take the reigns and direct the money to the right hands. Equipment and training is all we need, the people will take it from there — Opeyemi Obajimi (@0peyem1) December 13, 2017

Has he sponsored a bill in NASS to enhance the sector?

How about his stint as DG of NAT.I hope he's aware that he's an official of FG — NOSHADESOFTRUTH (@noshadesoftruth) December 13, 2017

Talking about entertainment, what about #GrandTheftAuto5 it grossed $1billion in three days from its release date.. 😶😶. I don't know if it's short sightedness that's killing the #OtherSenators — Raphael Ryan Paul (@Raphael_RyanP) December 13, 2017

how can we get it right sir when you guys have cornered all the resources required to boost the sector. Pls have a rethink. — ABUBAKAR ALIU (@aaliu21) December 13, 2017

His action has never matched up with his common sense ideas — lasun ladipo-bada (@llb60) December 14, 2017

You are saying this… I know a number of entertainers who haven't been able to do stuff because security operatives harass them… Yes security operatives…. Also is our government doing anything to help them? — Sir Aina II (@sir_ainaGCON) December 13, 2017