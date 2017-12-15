‘Star Wars’ Has Made More Money Than Nigeria’s 2018 Budget- Senator

Senator Ben Murray Bruce
Senator Ben Murray Bruce

A senator and founder of the Siverbird Group, Ben-Murray Bruce, has expressed disappointment at how the entertainment industry is being ignored in Nigeria.

The Silverbird boss took to his Twitter page to lament how a Hollywood movie series ‘Star Wars’ has made more money than the nation’s 2018 budget.

He frowned at the fact that Nigeria is more focused on importing and exporting crude oil (which is the country’s major source of income).

He said he has devoted his life to developing the entertainment industry because he believes that it is a ‘business’ that pays.

He tweeted, “If we get entertainment right, we won’t need oil. That is why I devoted my life to developing the entertainment industry.

“You would be shocked if I told you that one movie series, Star Wars, has made more money than our 2018 budget. Entertainment is not just show. It is business.”

While some Nigerians agree with his school of thought, others criticise him for not sponsoring such a bill.

Below are some of the reactions:

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.