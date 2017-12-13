MMM, Moji Olaiya, others top Google Searches in Nigeria in 2017

Related News

What is MMM? Who is Bobrisky? Moji Olaiya and Where is Nnamdi Kanu have been named the top Google Searches in Nigeria in 2017.

Google Nigeria made this known on Wednesday in Lagos when it presented the results of its 2017 Year in Search to the media.

The list offers a unique perspective on the year’s major moments and top trends based on searches conducted in Nigeria.

In addition to showcasing what people, places, and things were trending around the globe this year, the 2017 Year in Search list also offers insights into what the top trending news moments for Nigerians were in the last 12 months, as well as the new music and movies that got their attention.

The most searched person on Google’s year-end list was Moji Olaiya. The sad news of her death two months after being delivered of a baby shook the Nigerian movie industry.

Coming in second place was notorious kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike – popularly known as Evans. Adesua Etomi was third on the list, likely because of the announcement of her engagement to Banky Wellington.

It is no secret that people turn to Google for answers to questions they are embarrassed to ask their friends. This year’s top “What is…” queries included President Buhari’s state of health, JAMB and WAEC results, what a female Hyena is called, what Monkeypox is and Bitcoin.

This year’s most searched events and stories of interest by Nigerians include symptoms of Monkeypox, political news in other African countries, the IPhone 8 release and celebrity weddings.

Here’s the full list – Year in Search 2017:

Nigeria’s Most Searched People

1. Moji Olaiya

2. Evans the kidnapper

3. Adesua Etomi

4. Donald Trump

5. Mr. Eazi

6. Efe

7. Jide Tinubu

8. Olumide Bakare

9. Dammy Krane

10. Eric Arubayi

Nigeria’s Most Searched Stories and Events

1. ASUU Strike

2. Moji Olaiya dead

3. Monkeypox outbreak

4. IPhone 8 / IPhone X Launch

5. New president in Gambia

6. Adesua and Banky Wedding

7. Anambra Elections

8. Mayweather vs Mcgregor fight

9. Zimbabwe Coup

10. Catalonia Referendum

Nigeria’s Most Asked Questions: Ok Google? Who…How…What…

1. Is Buhari dead?

2. How to check JAMB results

3. How to check WAEC results

4. What is a female Hyena called?

5. What is Monkeypox?

6. What is bitcoin?

7. What is MMM?

8. Who is Bobrisky?

9. How to check BVN

10. Where is Nnamdi Kanu now?

Nigeria’s Most Searched-for Songs

1. Olamide – Wo

2. Davido – Fia

3. Davido- Fall

4. Patapaa Ft. Ras Cann – One Corner

5. Davido – If

6. Runtown – Mad over you

7. Kiss Daniel – Yeba

8. Tekno – Go

9. Mayorkun – Mama

10. Tekno Ft. Wizkid – Mama

Nigeria’s Most Searched for Movies/TV Series

1. Fast and Furious 8

2. Wonder Woman

3. Game of Thrones season 7

4. Big Brother Naija 2017

5. Justice League

6. Thor Ragnarok

7. Jenifa’s Diary Season 7

8. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

9. The Wedding Party

10. Better call Saul

Nigeria’s Most Searched Sports People

1. Philippe Coutinho

2. Romelu Lukaku

3. Tiémoué Bakayoko

4. Anthony Joshua

5. Ousmane Dembele

6. Floyd Mayweather

7. Nemanja Matic

8. Cheick Ismaël Tiote

9. Ivan Perisic

10. Kylian Sanmi Mbappe

Nigeria’s Most Searched ‘Near Me’ queries

1. Restaurants near me

2. Nail Salon near me

3. Clubs near me

4. Food near me

5. Movies near me

6. Jobs near me