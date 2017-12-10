Wizkid, Davido, others win Future Awards Africa 2017

Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, and David Adeleke, known as Davido, were among the winners that emerged on Saturday at The Future Awards Africa 2017.
The event was held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Wizkid won the Young Person of the Year award while Davido won the award for music category.
A total of 21 young and innovative Nigerians were honoured for their excellent work in their various fields of endeavours.
See full list of winners below:
Prize for Professional Service
Olamide Bada
Prize for Comedy
Otolorin Kehinde ‘Kenny Blaq’ Peter
Prize for Art and Culture
Ayobami Adebayo
Prize for Education
Samson Abioye, Oluwaseun Imole and Akanbi Gideon
Prize for Photography
Yagazie Madu
Prize for Journalism
Eromo Egbejule
Prize for Advocacy
Ayodeji Osowobi
Prize for Acting
Sambasa Nzeribe
Prize for Public Service
Dada Olabisi Mary
Prize for Technology
Chris Kwekowe
Prize for Agriculture
Adetola Adeleke
Prize for New Media
Femi Bakare
Prize for Beauty
Adetola “Anita Brows” Adetoye
Prize for Fashion
Bisola “LadyBiba” Adeniyi
Prize for Media Enterprise
Timilehin Bello
Prize for Sports
Anthony Joshua
Prize for On Air Personality (Visual)
Nancy Isime
Prize for On Air Personality (Radio)
Tisan Jeremiah Bako
Prize for Music
David “Davido” Adeleke
Prize for Business
Bisola “Trendy Bee” Borha
Young Person of the Year
Ayo “Wizkid” Balogun