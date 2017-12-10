Wizkid, Davido, others win Future Awards Africa 2017

Related News

Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, and David Adeleke, known as Davido, were among the winners that emerged on Saturday at The Future Awards Africa 2017.

The event was held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Wizkid won the Young Person of the Year award while Davido won the award for music category.

A total of 21 young and innovative Nigerians were honoured for their excellent work in their various fields of endeavours.

See full list of winners below:

Prize for Professional Service

Olamide Bada

Prize for Comedy

Otolorin Kehinde ‘Kenny Blaq’ Peter

Prize for Art and Culture

Ayobami Adebayo

Prize for Education

Samson Abioye, Oluwaseun Imole and Akanbi Gideon

Prize for Photography

Yagazie Madu

Prize for Journalism

Eromo Egbejule

Prize for Advocacy

Ayodeji Osowobi

Prize for Acting

Sambasa Nzeribe

Prize for Public Service

Dada Olabisi Mary

Prize for Technology

Chris Kwekowe

Prize for Agriculture

Adetola Adeleke

Prize for New Media

Femi Bakare

Prize for Beauty

Adetola “Anita Brows” Adetoye

Prize for Fashion

Bisola “LadyBiba” Adeniyi

Prize for Media Enterprise

Timilehin Bello

Prize for Sports

Anthony Joshua

Prize for On Air Personality (Visual)

Nancy Isime

Prize for On Air Personality (Radio)

Tisan Jeremiah Bako

Prize for Music

David “Davido” Adeleke

Prize for Business

Bisola “Trendy Bee” Borha

Young Person of the Year

Ayo “Wizkid” Balogun