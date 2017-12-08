Tiwa Savage, Timi Dakolo, Seyi Shay, to perform at The Future Awards Africa 2017

Related News

Tiwa Savage, Timi Dakolo and Seyi Shay are among the top artistes set to perform at the 12th edition of The Future Awards Africa.

The event is scheduled to hold on Saturday at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Other music artistes to perform at the annual awards event are Mayorkun and a surprise guest artiste.

Themed ‘Nigeria’s New Tribe’, 21 winners will be unveiled at the main event – all young and inspiring Nigerians aged 18-31 who have excelled in different categories including Advocacy, Business, New Media, Music, Fashion & Design, Professional Service, Sports, among others.

The Central Working Committee of The Future Awards Africa has also announced award-winning singer/songwriter, Adekunle Gold, and TV personality, Mimi Onalaja, as the hosts of this year’s event.

With 105 nominees selected over categories including Music, Beauty, Fashion & Design, Professional Service, Sports and more, 21 winners will be announced at the event, including the highly-coveted ‘Young Person of the Year’.