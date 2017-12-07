Adamawa lawmaker gets triplets after 24 years of childless marriage

Member of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Lumsambani Dilli and his wife welcome twins.
Member of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Lumsambani Dilli and his wife welcome twins.

The wife of a member of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Lumsambani Dilli, has delivered triplets.

The couple had been without a child for 24 years since their marriage.

“Both the mother and the babies are all hale and hearty,” said the new father on Wednesday.

“We found out we were having triplets I am proud and grateful that after nearly 24 years of marriage, my wife delivered three healthy, beautiful babies .

“I can’t express the pure happiness of having a baby,” the excited lawmaker, who represents Demsa Local Government Area‎, said.

Mr. Dilli’s wife also spoke about the good news.

“The lord is good as today Mr. and Mrs. Lumsambani Mijah Dilli are blessed with triplets after 24 years of marriage without bearing a child, glory be to God,” she said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.