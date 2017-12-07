Adamawa lawmaker gets triplets after 24 years of childless marriage

Related News

The wife of a member of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Lumsambani Dilli, has delivered triplets.

The couple had been without a child for 24 years since their marriage.

“Both the mother and the babies are all hale and hearty,” said the new father on Wednesday.

“We found out we were having triplets I am proud and grateful that after nearly 24 years of marriage, my wife delivered three healthy, beautiful babies .

“I can’t express the pure happiness of having a baby,” the excited lawmaker, who represents Demsa Local Government Area‎, said.

Mr. Dilli’s wife also spoke about the good news.

“The lord is good as today Mr. and Mrs. Lumsambani Mijah Dilli are blessed with triplets after 24 years of marriage without bearing a child, glory be to God,” she said.