Man trends online as four different women express love for him on Facebook

Related News

A Namibian man, Collin Tangeni, is currently trending on social media after he received sweet birthday messages from four different women on Facebook.

The ladies stormed his Facebook page to wish him a happy birthday, with all of them referring him as their love and sweetheart.

All four women took to Facebook to wish their boo, Collin, a happy birthday. But it turned out they all share the same lover and had no idea.

The lid was blown open after the women tagged him on their birthday post and every one of their posts showed up on Collin’s Facebook wall.

The women went on to share the pictures they took with him and the photos are rather intimate, suggesting that they are his lovers.

Collin has since deleted all the birthday posts from the women. But social media users are now asking: who is the real bae after all the public affection and attention?

See the posts below: