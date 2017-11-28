BAAD2017: Social media boils as Banky W erroneously posts wife’s ‘nude’ video online

Related News

Banky W has sparked social media outrage over a video he erroneously uploaded on the Internet which showed his new wife, Adesua, in a compromising situation.

The musician married his bride at a high-profile ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa, last Saturday.

The wedding received widespread mention on social media, as congratulations poured him for the couple.

Amongst those who congratulated the couple was Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, and she offered them a single advice: Take your relationship away from social media.

But the advice seemed to have been lost in the euphoria that greeted the event, which entertainment enthusiasts have dubbed the ‘wedding of the year.’

On Tuesday, Banky W —Bankole Wellington— posted a video on the Internet which revealed the buttocks of Adesua, sending social media into an instant frenzy.

The video, which netizens say was shot during the couple’s honeymoon, is about 10 seconds in length.

Banky recorded the video to update the world on how much he relished his after-party experience with Adesua.

But he was unconscious of the fact that his bride was dressing up behind him and without a bra on, until moments after he uploaded the video online.

The background of the original video was considerably dark, but as soon as it was uploaded, some persons adjusted the resolution to make it brighter and revealing. Adesua’s buttocks became clearly visible after the editing, setting the social media alight.

Banky pulled down the video following uproar, but not enough to avert the damage which is still unfolding.

Critics accuse the singer for being reckless twice: For failing to see that his wife was dressing behind him while recording the video and for not reviewing the video properly before uploading it.

Some speculate that the development would be traumatic for Adesua, who had been described as quiet and diligent.

But some users say there’s nothing compromising about the picture because it only showed Adesua’s backside in a bikini. The video won’t hurt the relationship in any way, they added.

Banky did not immediately respond to PREMIUM TIMES email seeking comments Tuesday afternoon.

Relevant tweets for embed and there are many under the hashtag that’s trending:

Omotola took her time to advise Banky W and Adesua to take their marriage off social media immediately after their wedding, but they didn't listen to her. Now there's a leaked nude of Adesua on the Internet. Very what? Very good. — peenut (@lusciouspeenut) November 28, 2017

There is absolutely nothing in that "leaked picture". If it was in the abroad, headlines would read , "Banky W shares hot photos of his wife", but marriage counselors and nigerian aunties wont let us rest. — Ìfę (@Ife_ID_) November 28, 2017

I just saw the Banky W picture. Nigerians, are you guys alright?? Do we need a national deliverance?? How is that pics causing this kind of brouhaha? — Kingsley (@kingysly_01) November 28, 2017

I just heard that most Nigerians wear agbada & jeans to beach parties. Toh!

I now understand the outrage. I consider the video/pics naughty. Nothing more. — Kingsley (@kingysly_01) November 28, 2017

After seeing the video, it's obvious Banky W didn't do it intentionally and on that note, I'm throwing my weight behind the newly weeded couple and I pray that they last together like Olumo Rock…. 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 — JAJ 🇳🇬🇳🇬✌ (@Jajdgenius) November 28, 2017