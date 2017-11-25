PHOTOS: Banky W, Adesua wed in Cape Town

The Couple: Mr and Mrs Wellington
The Couple: Mr and Mrs Wellington

The first photos of the wedding between Banky W and Adesua Etomi in Cape Town, South Africa, have been released.

Regarded as the most talked about celebrity wedding in Nigeria in 2017, the couple on Thursday flew out of the country with close friends and family members to prepare for the grand finale of their nuptial tie.

Their traditional wedding on Sunday which was the talk of social media, had in attendance friends, associates and celebrities including Bovi, Basket Mouth, Kemi Adetiba, Tunde Demuren, Chigul, Lynxx, Juliet Ibrahim, M.I Abaga,Dotun Kayode, Toolz, Tolu Oniru, Linda Ejiofor, Sola Sobowale, among others.

Their engagement which was initially perceived as a publicity stunt was officially announced by Banky W in February.

Here are first photos of the event:

The bride, Adesua Etomi being led down the aisle
The bride, Adesua Etomi being led down the aisle
The Groomsmen
Meet the Grooms Men
The Couple
The Couple with their friends
Banky W and his best man
The bride, Adesua Etomi being led down the aisle
The Grooms Men
One of the guests at the wedding

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.