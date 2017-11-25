PHOTOS: Banky W, Adesua wed in Cape Town

Related News

The first photos of the wedding between Banky W and Adesua Etomi in Cape Town, South Africa, have been released.

Regarded as the most talked about celebrity wedding in Nigeria in 2017, the couple on Thursday flew out of the country with close friends and family members to prepare for the grand finale of their nuptial tie.

Their traditional wedding on Sunday which was the talk of social media, had in attendance friends, associates and celebrities including Bovi, Basket Mouth, Kemi Adetiba, Tunde Demuren, Chigul, Lynxx, Juliet Ibrahim, M.I Abaga,Dotun Kayode, Toolz, Tolu Oniru, Linda Ejiofor, Sola Sobowale, among others.

Their engagement which was initially perceived as a publicity stunt was officially announced by Banky W in February.

Here are first photos of the event: