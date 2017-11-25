Banky W, Oritsefemi stage grand weddings in Lagos, Capetown

Related News

Cape town and Lagos will stand still as two of Nigeria’s foremost musicians, Banky W and Oritsefemi, wed their lovers on Saturday.

Ajegunle-born music star, Oritsefemi, will seal his union to Nabila Nash at a society wedding, which is open to all in Lagos, while Banky W settled for a destination wedding with actress wife, Adesuwa Etomi in Capetown, South Africa.

Tagged #ON2017, Oritsefemi’s wedding which is currently ongoing at The Ark, Lekki, Lagos, has gold and purple as the colour code of the day. The couple had a private civil wedding in April, this year, and the groom has been outspoken about his love for Nabila, who is a PR expert working with Multichoice.

The couple has also made it known to all that their wedding will be a carnival. Nabila recently showed of the cows they are preparing for their guests – she showed off four cows on Instagram and added that more are coming.

The couple have also kept fans updated about how the plan to have as many people as possible come celebrate with them on their special day.

Oritsefemi even placed an advert on a billboard in Lekki, Lagos, to announce his wedding .

On the other hand, all is also set for Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s wedding, which shut down Lagos and broke the Internet last weekend.

The couple have taken the #BAAD2017 festivities down South to Cape Town, South Africa for the fourth and final leg of their wedding – the white wedding.

The couple jetted out with their close friends on Thursday to prepare for what many have termed a ‘national wedding’.

Although both weddings are being held at different sides of the continent, they have been tagged the weddings of the year.

First photo of Nabila, Oritsefemi’s bride on Saturday

PREMIUM TIMES will keep you updated with photos and videos from both ceremonies as they unfold.