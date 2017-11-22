Abuja-based pastor rocks $1,280 Gucci hoodie

Biodun Fatoyinbo
Biodun Fatoyinbo [Photo Credit: ecclezzia.com]

A picture of Biodun Fatoyinbo, founder Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Abuja, rocking $1280 (N465, 920) Gucci Hoodie, has gone viral.

Mr. Fatoyinbo, who has taken his swag on the altar to another level, was seen rocking the designer item, last Sunday.

The famed pastor, known for wearing high end labels has also been spotted with the luxury leather bag, Gucci Web Animalia GG Supreme Tote, which goes for about $2, 490.

Mr. Fatoyinbo is known for his exceptional and flamboyant tastes both personally and even in the way he runs his church.

The Abuja-based pastor first came to limelight in 2013, when he was entangled in an allegation of infidelity with a former member of his church which snowballed into a huge sexual scandal.

However, Mr. Fatoyinbo has since denied the allegation.

