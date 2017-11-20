BAAD2017: Banky W, Adesua Etomi wed in Court

Related News

A day after their traditional wedding in Lagos, Nigerian singer, Banky W, and Nollywood actress, Adesua, have made their union legal.

The ceremony was witnessed by family and close friends.

The venue of the court wedding was however not disclosed.

In a video which quickly went viral online, the couple were seen kissing passionately shortly after they were pronounced legally wed.

Their traditional wedding on Sunday which was the talk of social media discuss had in attendance friends, associates and celebrities including Bovi, Basket Mouth, Kemi Adetiba, Tunde Demuren, Chigul, Lynxx, Juliet Ibrahim, M.I Abaga,Dotun Kayode, Toolz, Tolu Oniru, Linda Ejiofor, Sola Sobowale, among others.