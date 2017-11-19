Nigerian grand wedding where cars were allegedly given as souvenirs

Related News

Tagged Ehiken2017, a wedding, which held on Saturday, rocked Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The extravagant nuptial appears to be taking the shine off Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s wedding on account of the sheer opulence and grand scale. It trended on Instagram on Sunday evening.

The bride, Lagos-based Ehizogie Ogbebor, the CEO of Sayaveth Interiors and Hotel, got married to an Ijaw millionaire, Kenneth Bramor, at the Esteem Event Centre in Benin.

The highlight of the wedding was when the couple presented two cars (Toyota Camry) and declared it would be given as souvenirs to lucky winners of a raffle draw at the traditional wedding reception.

The identity of the lucky beneficiaries has been kept under wraps but the bride did confirm that two cars were handed out at her wedding. Guests also got iPhone X as souvenirs.

The bride has also showed off the money (hard currencies) realised from her wedding on Sunday.

From when the bride got a proposal few weeks ago (the first proposal after 10 years of being a divorcee with two kids) to planning, Instagram community was on heat.

Photos of the bride going to source for ‘aso ebi’, and that of her pre-wedding activities flooded her timelines. Complimentary aso-ebi worth N150,000 were given to 200 friends for free. Complimentary rides, according to the bride (Camry’s and corollas) were also available on the 17th for conveying guests that wanted to go by road to Benin.

According to the elated bride, the initial number of guests expected was 800, but it skyrocketed to 3000.

She, however, prepared the minds of guests with what would happen at her wedding in Benin City.

By Saturday, the guests who included Biodun Okeowo, aka Omobutty, Kcee and a host of Instagram celebrities were in Benin.

Meanwhile, before the wedding day, Ehizogie, who is believed to be Kenneth’s third wife, narrated how she met her lover.

