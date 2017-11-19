Nigerian grand wedding where cars were allegedly given as souvenirs

Tagged Ehiken2017, a wedding, which held on Saturday, rocked Benin City, the Edo State capital.
The extravagant nuptial appears to be taking the shine off Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s wedding on account of the sheer opulence and grand scale. It trended on Instagram on Sunday evening.
The bride, Lagos-based Ehizogie Ogbebor, the CEO of Sayaveth Interiors and Hotel, got married to an Ijaw millionaire, Kenneth Bramor, at the Esteem Event Centre in Benin.
The highlight of the wedding was when the couple presented two cars (Toyota Camry) and declared it would be given as souvenirs to lucky winners of a raffle draw at the traditional wedding reception.
The identity of the lucky beneficiaries has been kept under wraps but the bride did confirm that two cars were handed out at her wedding. Guests also got iPhone X as souvenirs.
The bride has also showed off the money (hard currencies) realised from her wedding on Sunday.
From when the bride got a proposal few weeks ago (the first proposal after 10 years of being a divorcee with two kids) to planning, Instagram community was on heat.
Photos of the bride going to source for ‘aso ebi’, and that of her pre-wedding activities flooded her timelines. Complimentary aso-ebi worth N150,000 were given to 200 friends for free. Complimentary rides, according to the bride (Camry’s and corollas) were also available on the 17th for conveying guests that wanted to go by road to Benin.
According to the elated bride, the initial number of guests expected was 800, but it skyrocketed to 3000.
She, however, prepared the minds of guests with what would happen at her wedding in Benin City.
By Saturday, the guests who included Biodun Okeowo, aka Omobutty, Kcee and a host of Instagram celebrities were in Benin.
PUBLIC ANNOUCMENT PLEASE WATCH …..NEW WEDDING RECEPTION …….Esteem event centre. No. 8, Adesuwa Grammar school road, Close to AIG police Station ……By Coka Chemist ……..off sapele road, G. R. A,Benin city. Edo state …..SAT NOV 18 … TIME 2PM…. please tell a frd you know was invited .. Lets parry its going down #ehiken2017
Meanwhile, before the wedding day, Ehizogie, who is believed to be Kenneth’s third wife, narrated how she met her lover.
Met my Oxygen In Sayaveth INTERIOR…. so we decided to give Sayaveth the Honour of hosting us for the Photoshoot…. 2 and a half years a ago .. i just arrived from abroad were i went shopping for goods… ddnt even want to work the next day cause i WAS tired… but my brother insisted we go to the office that day @butty_boyyy … just 5 mins after arrival at the store….. a MAN walked into my store looking very restless like he had not even taken his bath that day with his dalabia and slippers with a Scrab looking CAB.. pricing our Settee on SALE … (our cheapest settee) started negotiating with my staff @interiordesignerandconsultant…needed a 200k discount ….she insisted to call her madam from upstairs to approve the discount asked… as a very Stubborn Man that he is I kept hearing no … No…no… telling his boy"pay make we go""" "MAKE WE GO"""" "Warri man"" stubborn people…..SHE INSISTED … I CAME DOWN AND SAW HIM THERE STANDING WITH A STRAIGHT FACE… PERSUADED him to come up to my office … He reluctantly agreed … well after a couple of talks OGA ENDED UP STAYING 4 HOURS EVEN HAD THEM TO GO BUY HIM COCONUT RICE 2. HALF YEARS AFTER NAH WETIN WE SEE SO ….. After several months of dating I found out HE IS TERMED "LIFE CHANGER"… A GOOD MAN WITH A GREAT HEART… HELPER OF PLENTY… .Irony of the story… don't ever look down on any one only if you are admiring their shoes…. FOUND MY FOREVER… MY KING… THE ONLY MAN THAT TAMES ME … I LOVE HIM LIKE THE AIR I BREATHE…… … I go hear word for this one.. He hates social media… thinks it takes his Wife time @klalaphotography the magician … Thanks love the pics #ehiken2017 …. @2706events the countdown begins