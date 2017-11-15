Comedian, Seyilaw, celebrates daughter’s birthday again in London

Popular Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, aka Seyilaw , celebrates baby's birthday.
After reportedly spending much on his daughter’s first birthday in Nigeria, popular Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, aka Seyilaw , has staged another party for her in London.

The proud papa had mounted a billboard along the Marina, CMS axis in Lagos to showcase his daughter on her first birthday in September.

The humour merchant shared bits of the London party his daughter, Tiwa, had with other kids and added that it was financed by himself and his wife.

Fast becoming the most popular Nigerian baby on Instagram, the comedian was married for over five years before he welcomed his daughter.

The couple tied the knot in 2011 and, sadly, in February 2015, they lost their first child at birth.

Tiwatope came in October 2016.

With the challenges faced during their time of childlessness, Seyilaw has also said he will spare no cost when it concerns his wife and daughter.

