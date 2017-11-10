Bobrisky released, attacks Eedris Abdulkareem

Related News

The popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has slammed ace Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, for tagging him as ‘fake’.

Bobrisky who was arrested at his Lekki, Lagos home on Tuesday, was released on bail on Friday morning.

Bobrisky, who was still in a hotel in Abuja at the time of this report, has also promised to release details of what led to his arrest. He also hinted that he would be quiet for now; but not before he responds to all those who criticised him during his detention. And his first target is Eedris.

The latter granted an interview with television station TVC wherein he slammed Bobrisky for his sexual orientation.

Bobrisky writing on his Instagram page condemned Eedris, for trying to judge him.

Bobrisky wrote, “One thing I won’t take from nobody is saying trash to other people all in d name of FAME !!!!dis idiot that look like fire wood dust is saying rubbish to me. Hey man I don’t know ‍♀ u cos u are nobody. The energy u are putting to bring other celebrities down pls use that energy to build ur dusted future back to life. U keep granting different interviews up and down as if dey are paying u to say all dis rubbish u are vomiting from ur damage lips .You are judging other people…..who are u to judge ‍⚖ them. U never tell us say na u be d son of God who he sent to start judging people fool . Cheers guys Bobrisky is back #itakenoshitfromnobody,” (sic)

Bobrisky is back on social media, sends regards to all his fans… #PulseGist #PulseNigeria #Bobrisky #FreeBobrisky A post shared by Pulse NG (@pulsenigeriatv) on Nov 9, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

The controversial figure also recorded a video, which didn’t show his face. In the video, he thanked friends, family and some Nollywood stars which included Tayo Sobola and Tonto Dikeh.

Bobrisky was arrested in his Lekki, Lagos home on Tuesday, after he ‘admitted’ to being gay in a post, which he later deleted.

After his arrest, he alleged that business mogul, Toyin Lawani, ordered his arrest because she accused him of ‘stealing’ her customers.

Lawani has, however, denied the allegations.