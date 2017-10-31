Meet Olori Ola, Alaafin’s stunning youngest wife everyone is talking about

Related News

Badirat Adeyemi, fondly referred to as Olori Ola, is the stunning youngest wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, making waves on Instagram.

The queen currently has over 35,000 dedicated Instagram fans that literally praise her dress sense.

The queen is known to be very close to the monarch. While the monarch, a boxer and gym enthusiast, regularly steps out with his four queens, he always has by his side Olori Ola.

A keen eye can, however, clearly notice the rivalry in the young queens by their painstaking efforts for huge followership on Instagram. When the king bought new Sports Utility Vehicles for his queens, they splashed the photos on Instagram. In addition, there is also this craze by the queens to out dress themselves at functions.

When the monarch marked his 79th birthday on October 15, the messages from his very young wives caught attention. The youngest queen, wrote:

“Happy Birthday my darling husband’’ and also wrote an exaltation in the monarch’s honour

The young queens all went on pilgrimage to Mecca recently and inundated Instagram timelines with photos from their trip. Olori Ola however stole the shine from the pack with her trendy dress sense, a departure from what is obtainable with ‘traditional’ queens.

This petite young queen, who is quite fashionable, does not display any sign of being uncomfortable with the king’s age. A mother of two sons, she is said to be the one attending to the king’s needs in the palace.

Very active on Instagram and SnapChat, the queen who turns 28 in three days’ time, shares her daily royal adventures with her teeming followers on the social networking site.

Ahead of her birthday, the monarch gifted her a brand new white Toyota Matrix Sports Utility Vehicle with a customised number plate. The mother of two, then took to Snapchat to show off her early birthday gift.

My Pride👑 #omooba 👑👑👑 @princeadejuwon_adeyemi Aso oke @adohrbridals Makeup @oteniaramakeovers @ts.imagery_events shot it A post shared by Queenajoky (@queenola2) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

Queen Ola is particularly close to one of her co-wives, Queen Memunat. Not only are they best friends, they are also two of the youngest queens in the harem of the Alaafin. Although they are both married to same man, they remain best of friends. Their friendship is quite enviable and has earned the admiration of many on Instagram who have said that they make polygamy inviting and enviable.

Both in their 20s, you wonder how the pretty queens remain the best of friends despite the fact that they are rivals and staying under same roof with their ageing husband.