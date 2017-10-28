PHOTO NEWS: Osinbajo, wife attend Saraki’s daughter’s wedding engagement

Related News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife on Saturday attended the wedding engagement of Senate President Bukola Saraki’s daughter, Oluwatosin, to Olatunde Olukoya.

The event took place in Lagos.

Osinbajo, wife attend Saraki’s daughter’s wedding engagement [Photo credit: Novo Isioro]

