Buhari congratulates ‘Baba Ijebu’ Kesington at 82

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated octogenarian businessman, Kesington Adebutu, on his 82nd birthday.

Mr. Adubutu, owner of the popular lottery called ‘Baba Ijebu,’ is from Ogun State, South-west Nigeria.

The president’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

On behalf of the federal government and his family, President Muhammadu Buhari heartily felicitates with the Ogun State-born businessman and eminent philanthropist, Kesington Adebutu as he clocks 82, on October 24.

The president lauds Mr. Adebutu’s contributions to the growth of the economy through his businesses, and the provision of jobs to thousands of Nigerians especially the youth.

He also commends the business acumen, hard work and sheer determination which enabled the celebrant to rise from humble beginnings to currently sit atop a business empire.

President Buhari affirms that Mr. Adebutu’s philanthropic programmes under the auspices of the Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation have made life more meaningful for less privileged Nigerians.

Describing as “worthy of emulation” the donations made particularly to educational and religious organisations by the kind-hearted octogenarian, popularly called “Baba Ijebu”, the President notes that such contributions have endeared him to Nigerians from all parts of the country.

President Buhari prays that Almighty God will grant Mr. Adebutu, a recipient of several chieftaincy titles and honorary doctorate degrees, good health and longer life to continue rendering selfless services to his fatherland and humanity.