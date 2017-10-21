LIFESTYLE: When A Man Is Dating You For Your Money; The Warning Signs

Related News

It is official. The days of the female gold digger is over. It is becoming very common for women to out-earn the men, in their dating pool. Success is what stacks up the sugar mama potential. Money is difficult to hide. It does not matter if you earned it from a well compensated, high-powered job where you have carved a niche for yourself, or if you were born into a family of means.

Welcome to the age of the unashamed gigolo with the skills of a New York con man with Italian roots. These days, many lazy broke ass men will come at you for your money. Every successful or financially secure woman is a target. From the entrepreneur, to the banker, the rich widow, the comfortable divorcee or the partner at a law firm; the financial opportunist loves them all.

Men who do this, are very charming and smooth. They often pull out all of the stops for you, to fall for them. They will pretend to have their own money, but in reality, they are borrowing from one lady to pay the other.

Here are the signs.

1. He Picks The Tab At First

A true financial opportunist picks the tab at first to gain your trust and get you to lower your guards. He sees his ladies as investments. For him, pretense is a skill. He pretends he has money to throw around, but in reality, he is only borrowing from Mary to pay Maryam. His goal is to finance the relationship until he is convinced you are hooked and he stops. You are left to pick the tab henceforth.

2. He Is A Spender

Budgeting is strange to this guy. He is mostly likely to be neck deep in debt. These category of men often have expensive tastes not matched by their income. They pick the finest restaurants and clubs with the choicest wine for dates and hounds you for a night at the best hotel in town. From the Aldo sandals he wears, to the Valentino shoes and the tailored Kaftans; everything he has on, is primed to impress you enough to pull off the scam.

3. He Is Forever Broke

Most men keep their financial struggles to themselves because it makes them feel like a loser and a weakling. This embezzler of love shares his money troubles and asks for help boldly! He promises you, this deal will be it. The “it” never comes and you find yourself bankrolling him over and over again. Beware of any man who does not accept responsibility for his financial state.

4. He Taps You For Money

One of the classic sign that a man is dating you for your money is him asking for a loan when he is dating you. Men who do, often see the women they date as an ATM, rather than a real love interest. In love, you share expenses and have common values towards spending, the use of credit, loans, and savings. Give it to Nigeria men; they are super generous. If you are dating a Nigerian man, whom you feed, stuff his pockets and he shags you on your own bed or you pay for the hotel where you are shagged and he never gives money, it is time for you to dialogue with your legs. Even if the sex is good, it is not worth the money you are losing.

5. He Is An NFA (No Future Ambition)

Being unemployed or working part-time is not a crime. However, it is a red flag when a man does not have career ambitions beyond name dropping, glitz and glamour and he is content spending your money to fund spurious businesses. Run away from guys who want your money, earn much less and have no plans to improve themselves or sustain careers.

6. Your Gut Tells You He Is Playing You

The human mind is very intuitive. Our gut feeling is usually right. Listen to your brain more than your heart. Ignore the good looks, the urbane bonafides, how he makes you laugh and give your gut feeling a chance.

One or more of these in a man, are signs you are dating a financial opportunist. Be careful! Men who exhibit these traits are smooth and suave. There is every chance you have fallen under his charm despite his exploitation and it may be arduous to break it off.

However, a break is all you need from him. Be strong and determined. Tell him to come back when he can support himself.